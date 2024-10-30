Mikel Arteta gives a positive update on Arsenal’s injured defensive duo

After the Liverpool game, it was almost certain Arsenal had a defensive injury crisis. Injury prevented Gabriel and Jurrien Timber from finishing that 2-2 draw.

If the two were to be injured, they were to join Riccardo Calafiori and Takehiro Tomiyasu in the treatment table.

On Wednesday night versus Preston in the Carabao Round of 16, the expectation was Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta would give the youngsters a chance to play, so the key players wouldn’t be missed much.

But looking ahead to the weekend game, how were Arsenal going to survive without their key defensive options?

Well, speaking on his pre-match press conference, Mikel Arteta may have dropped some positive news about his defence.

He revealed:

On Gabriel: “We are still assessing him. It doesn’t look bad at all. It was much better the next day. He has done some tests.

On Timber: “Jurrien was fine. He was too tired to continue the game. Not an injury there.”

On Calafiori: “Out for a few weeks.”

From those claims, I can’t help but feel that come Saturday afternoon, Mikel Arteta could still have a strong defence to play.

Hopefully Gabriel will be fit by then. With Timber Fine, William Saliba returning from suspension, Ben White being fit, and Thomas Partey continuing to do a great job at right back, the Arsenal defense could be strong enough to thwart anything the Newcastle attack throws at them.

What do you think?

Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…