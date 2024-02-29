Mikel Arteta gives a positive update on Thomas Partey status

Mikel Arteta has confirmed Thomas Partey has completed some training sessions at Arsenal and might be available for selection this weekend.

The Ghanaian has only played in four league games for Arsenal this season because of persistent injury problems.

He is expected to leave the club in the summer, but Arsenal hopes he stays fit and helps them in their title push until the end of the season.

The midfielder has been injured since last year and missed the AFCON for Ghana, but he might play some part in Arsenal’s next match against struggling Sheffield United.

The Gunners have been careful not to rush him back to action, but Partey has given encouraging signals that he is ready and Arteta said to Arsenal Media:

“Thomas had a session before the last game and now he’s done two consecutive sessions so he should be part of the squad on Monday.”

It is great news that Partey is back because we have missed his influence in our midfield.

Even though this could be his last season with us, if Partey is fit, he is a player who can change the outcome of games positively for us.

We do not expect him to start the match, but those who do must give their best to the team.

