Mikel Arteta gives an update on how long Ethan Nwaneri will be out for

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Ethan Nwaneri will be sidelined for some time after the youngster suffered an injury during Arsenal’s match against Brighton.

Nwaneri had been playing an increasingly prominent role in the squad following the injury to Bukayo Saka, starting in back-to-back games and impressing with his performances. The 17-year-old attacking midfielder has been a revelation since stepping up to the first team, and his recent contributions were noted by both Arteta and his teammates. However, after playing in those matches, Nwaneri did not reappear for the second half of the Brighton game, and it was soon revealed that he would be out for an extended period.

The injury, a muscular problem, will likely see Nwaneri miss several weeks of action, and Arteta has suggested that it may well mark the last time the young player appears for the Gunners this month. Arteta, who typically prefers not to disclose specific timelines for the return of injured players, confirmed that Nwaneri would be unavailable for a while. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Arteta explained the situation, saying: “Unfortunately, he has picked up a muscular injury, and he will be out for a few weeks. He didn’t really know it had happened, to be fair. He said: ‘I am feeling something, but I don’t really know what it is.'”

Nwaneri’s injury is a blow for Arsenal, as the player had shown tremendous potential in the matches he had played. His performances had been exceptional, and Arteta was clearly impressed with his ability to step up in Saka’s absence. “He’s been exceptional for us in the games he has played,” Arteta added, speaking with optimism about the player’s future with the team. “It would be great to have him back soon, but for now, we must get the best from the players available to us.” The manager’s confidence in Nwaneri’s ability is clear, and the club hopes that the young talent will return stronger when he fully recovers from the injury.

In the meantime, Arsenal will have to adjust and make use of the players currently fit and available. While the absence of Nwaneri is unfortunate, it also offers an opportunity for other players to step up and make an impact, as the Gunners look to continue their season with the squad they have at their disposal.