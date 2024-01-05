Mikel Arteta gives an update on injured Jurrien Timber

Mikel Arteta has delivered an update on the recovery journey of Jurrien Timber after he suffered a long-term injury at the start of his career at the club.

The defender is one of the top signings Arsenal made in the summer, but he suffered an injury in his first competitive start for the Gunners and has been sidelined since then.

Arsenal has moved on well, and the Gunners have remained in the Premier League title race without his input, but they need a new defender this month.

They could do with a return for the former Ajax defender, but Arteta has revealed that will not happen soon.

He admits the defender is progressing in his recovery, but said it is still early for him to return to action.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“Unfortunately that’s a very long term injury.

“He’s doing really well, but he’s still far from being fit to train.

“We don’t expect him to be back any time soon.”

Timber would have been very useful for us at this stage of the season and we have missed him.

He was a delight to watch in pre-season, and we are all excited about how he will make the team better when he starts playing for us.

