Mikel Arteta gives an update on Saliba’s future as Real Madrid circles

Mikel Arteta has provided an update regarding William Saliba’s future amid persistent links between the Arsenal defender and Real Madrid. Saliba has been in outstanding form throughout the season and is widely regarded as one of the top central defenders in world football. His consistent performances alongside Gabriel Magalhães have been instrumental in maintaining the Gunners’ strong defensive record, and Arsenal have no intention of parting ways with the French international.

Despite this, Saliba’s quality has inevitably attracted the attention of top European clubs, with Real Madrid reportedly maintaining an interest in securing his signature. The Spanish giants, known for their relentless pursuit of silverware, could appeal to any ambitious player, and given Arsenal’s current struggles to secure major honours, speculation over Saliba’s long-term future has intensified. A move to Madrid might offer him the opportunity to fulfil his trophy ambitions, which could be a significant factor in any future decision he makes.

Nevertheless, Arteta remains confident that the former Olympique Marseille loanee is content in North London and does not expect the defender to leave. Speaking as quoted by Standard Sport, the Arsenal manager stated, “I leave those kind of things more for [Arsenal sporting director] Andrea [Berta] and the club to talk about. What I’m certain, because I had a conversation with him, that he’s so happy here, that he wants to continue with us, and what will happen in the future. Obviously it’s our negotiations and things that have to take time and process and [we have to] be on top of them.”

Arteta’s remarks indicate that talks concerning Saliba’s future are ongoing but emphasise that the player’s current priority is to remain at the Emirates. While Saliba appears content for now, the long-term situation could shift if Arsenal are unable to match his ambition for success. For the Gunners, securing the defender’s commitment will be vital, not only for squad stability but also to signal their intent to remain competitive at the highest level.