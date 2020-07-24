Mikel Arteta gives an update on the availability of Ozil and Guendouzi

Mikel Arteta must be tired of answering questions regarding Mesut Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi.

The Spaniard has axed both players from his recent first-team selections and the press cannot stop asking about them, Arteta always has a simple response for them as well.

Ozil was given chances earlier in the year when Arteta first became Arsenal’s manager, but the German didn’t do enough to earn more starts and he hasn’t been given any opportunities since the restart.

He has suffered from a back injury, but even when he has been fit, Arteta hasn’t looked at him.

Matteo Guendouzi hasn’t returned to the Arsenal team since his antics made Neal Maupay accuse Arsenal’s players of not being humble in the Gunners’ 2-1 loss to the Seagulls.

Speaking ahead of his team’s next league match against Watford, Arteta was asked to deliver an update on both players and he gave a very simple response.

“It’s true that [Shkodran Mustafi] is injured,” Arteta said via the Express. “We need to assess a little bit how long he’s going to be out and the other two [Ozil and Guendouzi] are available.”

Both players would know that their future is uncertain now, as the team has shown that they don’t need them to achieve their goals.