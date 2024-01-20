Mikel Arteta gives an update on the fitness of Rice and Gabriel

Gabriel Magalhaes and Declan Rice were subbed off during Arsenal’s 5-0 victory against Crystal Palace and it seems they may have suffered injuries.

Both players were instrumental in Arsenal winning the game, and when they left the pitch, some Gooners may be worried.

After the fixture, Mikel Arteta was asked about his substitutions, and he explained on the BBC:

“Declan Rice was feeling a sensation in his hamstring so we didn’t want to take any risks at 3-0.

“Gabriel had a tackle in the first half on his knee. I hope not [too serious] but we will see.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We cannot lose Gabriel or Rice now and it is great that Arteta sounds optimistic about their fitness.

The Brazilian is an important component of our defence and also has a good attacking edge to his game, which we could all see in the game against the Eagles.

Rice has justified the record-breaking fee we paid to sign him in the summer, and the Englishman is absolutely needed in every team we put out.

Injuries are a part of the game and players would be willing to step up and replace anyone injured, but hopefully, we will not lose Rice or Gabriel.

