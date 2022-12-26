Mikel Arteta gives an update on the possibility of a new striker signing

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has insisted they will be active in the next transfer window if they find players they like, and he believes they will get a striker if they see one.

The Gunners went into the World Cup break as league leaders and will want to continue where they stopped on the return of football today.

However, they have lost Gabriel Jesus to a long-term injury, and he was one of their key men in the first half of the term.

Eddie Nketiah is expected to step up in his absence, and fans are not so confident that he will fill the shoes of the Brazilian.

Arteta has now revealed they will act if they need a new striker. He said via Metro Sport:

‘Can we afford not getting the player that we want? That is my question. We can afford to get a striker for sure if we want one, I don’t know if he plays in League Two, in League Five, in Spain, in Portugal, in Africa.

‘We can get a striker I can guarantee you that. But what we can not afford to do is get a player here that is not for us. This is what we can not afford, that is for sure.

‘We don’t need a body, we need players that make the team better. I think personalities that have the mentality that we want to win.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah did well at the end of last season, but this is an important campaign, and we are chasing the league title.

We need players better suited to our game and who can consistently deliver in their roles at the club.