Mikel Arteta gives an update on when Gabriel Jesus will return

Gabriel Jesus is facing an extended recovery period from his latest injury, and Mikel Arteta has provided an update on the Brazilian’s condition.

Jesus is a key player for the Arsenal manager, but his fitness has been a concern due to recurring injuries.

At the start of this season, he was sidelined with an injury but returned to feature in the Champions League match between Arsenal and Sevilla in the last round.

However, following that match, it was discovered that he had sustained another injury that would keep him out of action for an unspecified duration.

With Jesus unavailable, Arsenal is left with Eddie Nketiah as their primary striker. Arteta couldn’t provide a specific timeframe for Jesus’ return but expressed hope for his swift recovery.

Arteta said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘I cannot guarantee that we are trying to get that recovery as quick as possible.

‘I said that it will be weeks, but very difficult to put a time frame still, right now.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus’ persistent injury problems are a concern that needs to be fixed because we clearly cannot rely on Nketiah when the Brazilian is not fit.

