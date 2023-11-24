Mikel Arteta gives another teenager a chance to train with first team

Mikel Arteta has continued Arsenal’s tradition of promoting young talent by inviting another teenager, Ayden Heaven, to the team’s latest training session.

Known for having one of the best football academies in Europe, Arsenal consistently provides opportunities for talented young players to break into the first team. Ayden Heaven, a 17-year-old who has featured for the U21 and U18 sides this season, was invited by Arteta to join the first-team training session, reports The Sun.

This experience will likely have a profound impact on Heaven’s development, serving as motivation to continue working hard toward earning further opportunities with the senior squad. Arteta’s commitment to integrating youth players aligns with Arsenal’s tradition of nurturing and promoting talent from within the club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This chance to train with the seniors is a big gift for Heaven and he will always remember it.

But even more importantly, it could improve him among his teammates as he has had firsthand experience of the quality of the senior players at the club.

If he keeps doing well in the junior teams, he will get more chances to train with the seniors.

