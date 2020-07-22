Mikel Arteta gives another update on the Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang situation

Arsenal is keen to keep hold of their captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon striker is already into the final year of his current deal, and there are teams looking to take him away from the Emirates.

He remains arguably the club’s most important player at the moment, and they are keen to keep hold of him.

However, now that they will need to win the FA Cup before they can play in Europe next season, it becomes harder to convince the Gabon striker to sign a new deal, but Arteta remains unwavering in his belief that the former Borussia Dortmund man will sign a new Arsenal deal.

The Gunners have enjoyed some huge results in recent games that should show the striker that they are heading in the right direction. Arteta reveals that talks have been ongoing and they look positive which gives him the confidence that Aubameyang will sign a new deal.

He was asked if there is a deadline for the striker to sign and he said via Sun Sports: “I don’t know, to put a date right now is very difficult.

“I like the way the conversations are going, I like what I’m hearing. I’m sure for both parties, the quicker we can do it, the better for everyone.

“I am confident he will extend his stay.”

When pressed on why he is so confident, he replied: “He’s generally happy. I think he is enjoying his football. He is settled in the country and his family are good.

“I think he can sense – and we’ve told him – how much we like him, how much we value him. I think the connection he has with the fans is unique. I believe he is in the perfect place for him.

“Everything I have from him and the people around him is the same. So I don’t have any arguments to say something different.”