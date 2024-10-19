Mikel Arteta gives Arsenal fans a positive update on Martin Odegaard’s injury

It looks like Ødegaard is closer to a return for the Gunners.
The Gunners have been one of the most injury hit clubs in the Premier League this season, we’ve suffered injuries to key players throughout this early season so far, with our biggest injury miss this season being none other than Martin Ødegaard.
The Norwegian has missed just over a month of action for the Gunners far with him missing a total of seven games in that time. We’ve faired quite well without him in that time, winning 5 out of the 7 while remaining unbeaten during this period.
With this said however our hearts would have been in our mouths when rumors of a setback in his recovery started circulating a while back. The rumors put his return in December which some media outlets have squashed since then. If there are still doubts though, Mikel Arteta’s latest press conference ahead of the Bournemouth game would have further squashed an remnant of such absurd rumors.
When asked about Martin’s progress, the Boss predictably ruled him out of the Bournemouth game, but he did indicate a return to training on the pitch is close even though he admitted there’s still things he most start being comfortable doing in his late rehabilitation.
Arteta said to Arsenal media; “I think he’s not going to be fit for this game, Next week will be a different story, but again, in that later stage of rehab where he is at the moment, because he’s doing already a lot of the stuff, he needs to clear some markers, he needs to clear certain things, he needs to be comfortable doing things especially with the ball. I think next week will be crucial to understand how close he is.”
With these comments gooners can afford to be excited for his return is seemingly on schedule with an eye for being back on the pitch for us in early November which will be a big boost considering the run of games we’ll be on during that period.
KENNETH BENJAMIN.
Every player has the right to play for their country and football clubs have a duty to support their international teams but something needs to be done at the sheer volume of these international games. Yes we have been hit hard by injuries to our players this season whilst playing international games but we have a strong squad and so far it hasn’t had a big impact. When this happens to a smaller club who maybe only have one star player, the impact of the injury to their star has a much more profound effect. So for this reason, I consider ourselves fortunate that we’ve got players that have the quality to step up when our best players are injured and our team performs just as well. Hopefully soon we get everyone back and we can play our strongest 11. Not sure who our strongest 11 is now though. I’m thinking:
Raya
White/Timber, Gabriel, Saliba, Calafiori
Rice
Odegaard, Merino
Saka, Havertz, Martinelli
Just not sure about Right back, Timber or White. What are your thoughts fellow gooners?
Come on Arsenal! ❤️🤍
The gaffer is not known to show his hands , how near is the Norwegian return, we may never know.
Though we should concentrate on one game at a time, I strongly believe the gaffer have one eye firmly on the Merseyside outfit coming to town.
With that in his head back, the minds game with his selection will be at fever pitch.
I strongly doubt Arteta will bring back Odegaard until/unless he’s completely satisfied that the player is fit.
There have been several stories about how quickly or not Odegaard will be fit again. We’ll know when we know.