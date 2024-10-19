Mikel Arteta gives Arsenal fans a positive update on Martin Odegaard’s injury

It looks like Ødegaard is closer to a return for the Gunners.

The Gunners have been one of the most injury hit clubs in the Premier League this season, we’ve suffered injuries to key players throughout this early season so far, with our biggest injury miss this season being none other than Martin Ødegaard.

The Norwegian has missed just over a month of action for the Gunners far with him missing a total of seven games in that time. We’ve faired quite well without him in that time, winning 5 out of the 7 while remaining unbeaten during this period.

With this said however our hearts would have been in our mouths when rumors of a setback in his recovery started circulating a while back. The rumors put his return in December which some media outlets have squashed since then. If there are still doubts though, Mikel Arteta’s latest press conference ahead of the Bournemouth game would have further squashed an remnant of such absurd rumors.

When asked about Martin’s progress, the Boss predictably ruled him out of the Bournemouth game, but he did indicate a return to training on the pitch is close even though he admitted there’s still things he most start being comfortable doing in his late rehabilitation.

Arteta said to Arsenal media; “I think he’s not going to be fit for this game, Next week will be a different story, but again, in that later stage of rehab where he is at the moment, because he’s doing already a lot of the stuff, he needs to clear some markers, he needs to clear certain things, he needs to be comfortable doing things especially with the ball. I think next week will be crucial to understand how close he is.”

With these comments gooners can afford to be excited for his return is seemingly on schedule with an eye for being back on the pitch for us in early November which will be a big boost considering the run of games we’ll be on during that period.

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

