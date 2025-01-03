Mikel Arteta gives big injury update on two Arsenal defenders

Mikel Arteta has offered an update on the fitness of Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu as the Arsenal duo continues their recovery from injuries that have sidelined them in recent weeks.

Injuries have been a persistent challenge for the Gunners this season, and it’s one of the key reasons they’ve struggled to maintain a consistent presence at the top of the Premier League table. While injuries are an unavoidable part of any campaign, the sheer number of issues affecting key players has undoubtedly taken its toll on the team’s performances.

As Arsenal prepares for the second half of the season, they are determined to regain momentum and make a strong push in both domestic and European competitions. Having their key players fit and available will be vital to achieving these goals. Unfortunately, the absences of White and Tomiyasu have been particularly felt in recent weeks, as the duo forms an integral part of Arsenal’s defensive setup.

Ahead of their Premier League clash against Brighton this weekend, Arteta addressed the fitness of both defenders. Speaking to Arsenal Media, the manager provided cautious updates:

“Ben is still a few weeks away, and Tomi, again, has done some stuff on the pitch, but now because it’s been a long-term injury, we need to see how quickly he can progress and how he reacts.”

White, who has been a dependable presence in both central defence and at right-back, has been sorely missed during a crucial phase of the campaign. Meanwhile, Tomiyasu’s versatility and defensive reliability have left a gap in Arsenal’s squad, particularly with the team navigating a congested fixture list.

Arsenal fans will be hopeful that both players can return to full fitness as soon as possible. The team’s ambitions hinge on the availability of their key men, particularly in the challenging months ahead. With Liverpool setting a blistering pace at the top of the league, the Gunners cannot afford further setbacks if they are to remain competitive in the title race.

Arteta’s cautious approach to their rehabilitation underscores the importance of getting their recovery right. Rushing players back too soon risks aggravating their injuries, potentially sidelining them for an even longer period. The focus will be on ensuring both White and Tomiyasu are fully ready to contribute when they step back onto the pitch.