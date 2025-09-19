Mikel Arteta gives fitness update on three key Arsenal stars

Arsenal are preparing for a challenging encounter against Manchester City this weekend, a fixture in which expectations are high that the Gunners can secure a victory.

Arsenal have begun the season in stronger form than City, particularly in the league, with the Citizens already suffering defeats to Tottenham and Brighton. In contrast, Arsenal’s only setback came against Liverpool, where they conceded their sole goal of the campaign so far. This defensive resilience has underlined their impressive start, though concerns remain over the availability of somel key players.

Injury Concerns Ahead of the Clash

Several Arsenal’s influential figures are currently managing fitness issues, raising uncertainty over their participation in the upcoming match. Their manager would undoubtedly prefer to have them available, yet circumstances may prevent their involvement. During his pre-match press conference, Mikel Arteta was asked specifically about the fitness of Ben White, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard. He stated, as cited by Arsenal Media, “If there is a chance, it will be after tomorrow’s session because they haven’t done anything yet, so we’ll have more information tomorrow.”

These remarks highlight the cautious approach being taken with players who are central to Arsenal’s strategy. While their absence would certainly be felt, the squad’s increased depth allows greater flexibility and reduces the pressure to rush individuals back before they are fully fit.

Balancing Early-Season Priorities

The encounter with Manchester City promises to be demanding, yet the timing of the fixture is significant. With the season still in its early stages, there is no necessity to risk fielding players who have not fully recovered. The long-term campaign requires careful management, and Arsenal appear committed to prioritising player welfare over short-term gains.

The presence of quality options across the squad ensures that Arsenal retain the capability to compete effectively, even if certain stars are unavailable. This level of depth demonstrates how far the team has progressed, offering a sense of reassurance as they approach one of their sternest tests of the season.

While the outcome against City will undoubtedly carry weight, Arsenal’s broader perspective suggests that avoiding unnecessary risks with unfit players is the wisest course. The Gunners’ early momentum provides confidence, but their ambitions extend well beyond a single match.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…