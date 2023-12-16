Mikel Arteta gives good news on Martinelli and Elneny and vows “we’ll try to win every game”

Mikel Arteta believes the fixtures during this festival season are critical to his team’s title hopes. The Arsenal manager has confessed that he anticipates crucial games for his team during this period. In his most recent press conference, he made those claims while discussing his team’s present predicament and providing an update on the team’s injury issue.

The Spaniard and his players are only concerned with winning every game to finish the year in style.

“The schedule is what it is right now. But we have two big games coming up, and then we have as well the 28th and the 31st, so this period is vital around this moment in the year, and we’ll try to win every game, that’s for sure,” he said.

In terms of injuries, he had this to say: “Martinelli is feeling good, and Mo (Elneny) had to be subbed because he felt something in his hamstring. We did the scan, and it doesn’t look too serious, so he’s going to be with us, I think, very soon, which is good news as well.”

The Premier League title race is wide open, with Arsenal trailing league leaders Liverpool by a point before their games on Sunday. If Manchester City defeats Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon, they will have the same number of points as Arsenal before the Gunners face Brighton at the Emirates.

Dropping points won’t help Arsenal because it will result in them losing their footing in the title race. They simply must go on a winning run and hope that their main title rivals drop points. If Arsenal can finish this calendar year with a spotless record and make some major signings in the winter, they will have the right platform for a dominant run in the second half of the 2023–24 season.

Sam P

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…