Mikel Arteta gives his assessment of Partey’s performance

Thomas Partey made his first start for Arsenal last night in the Europa League game against Rapid Wien and the Ghanaian left a good impression on his manager.

Mikel Arteta spent much of the summer chasing the signature of the Ghanaian who has proven to be one of the best midfielders in Europe at the moment.

One of the most significant thing that the former Atletico man did was to help the Gunners switch to a 4-4-2 formation in the game last night.

He was in fine form as the Gunners came from a goal down to beat the impressive Austrian side 2-1 in their first Europa League game of the season.

Speaking to the Arsenal official website, Arteta claims that he is very happy with the midfielder’s shift and he praised him for being very confident despite that being his first start for the club.

He was also praised for not shying away from the game at difficult moments.

He said: “I was really impressed because he looked really confident, he grabbed the game in the most difficult period, he took responsibility, he was really comfortable on the ball, he made a lot of right decisions, he was really strong in the challenges in every transition moment. I was impressed.”