Mikel Arteta gives his latest thoughts on Aubameyang staying at Arsenal

Signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a new deal is one of Arsenal’s top summer priorities.

The Gabonese attacker has entered the final year of his current deal at the Emirates and the club is struggling to get him on a new deal.

The Gunners have been in talks with him, but as he continues to perform well for the team, other top teams have been linked with a move for him.

Barcelona, Inter Milan and Real Madrid have all been linked with a move for him at some point and the rumours just won’t go away.

However, Mikel Arteta has remained confident that his club captain will sign a new deal and remain at the club beyond his current contract.

He knows that there is a good chance that the former Borussia Dortmund man would leave the Gunners, but he has looked at the player’s attitude and application and he is confident that he will remain with the Gunners beyond his current deal.

“I’ve always been very positive about (Aubameyang’s future). I don’t have the key to the future and in football anything is possible,” Arteta told a virtual news conference (Reuters) ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City.

“But I see his reaction, I see how he’s training every day and know that he’s happy. I talk to him a lot and if we’re able to do it, I think we can do it. We know how important he is to this team.”