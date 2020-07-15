Mikel Arteta gives his view on hectic fixture schedule since the restart

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Premier League was suspended for more than 100 days.

Since the restart teams have been playing games almost every three days and Arsenal has been one of the teams with the most fixtures so far.

The Gunners had an outstanding game before the suspension of the league season, and they kick-started the restart with that match against Manchester City.

They have been busy ever since that time, playing eight games in the last month.

Ahead of their match against Liverpool, which would be followed by a tough FA Cup game against Manchester City, Arteta spoke about how his players have amassed crazy minutes on the field since the restart and how much advantage some of their opponents have over them in terms of fixture scheduling.

He admitted that they had no other choice at the moment than to keep going and to see out the rest of their fixtures for the season as they come.

“We have only had an advantage in one – which was against Spurs,” he said via Talk Sports.

“The rest, all the teams had at least 24, 36 or 48 hours more than us.

“But look at the boys, they keep going, they go full-gas, it doesn’t matter and we will do it again. We are not going to change it if the fixtures are already there. So we will keep going and try our best.”

“Today and tomorrow we will assess the players and how they are,” he added.

“Obviously they’ve been hit and a lot of them have played some crazy minutes up until now and again we’re going to have games every two and a half days.

“You can see that recovery-wise with the schedule that we have been given by the Premier League, to play every two and a half days, but we will assess them today and tomorrow and put the players on the pitch who are in the best possible condition to compete and try to win the game again.

“We will try to put the strongest team out as possible here and as well on Saturday, and to do that we need to know how everyone recovers from the game.”

I am not sure there is too much advantage or disadvantage for any club, it is the way it is for all clubs with minimal rest between games.