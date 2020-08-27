Mikel Arteta gives his view on Messi and the possibility of him coming to England

One of the most interesting and biggest football stories flying around now is that Lionel Messi is set to leave Barcelona.

The Argentinean, who is widely regarded as the best player in the world, has watched as his beloved Barcelona team finished the 2019/2020 season trophyless.

They have had to fire two managers in the last year and Ronald Koeman has just been named their new manager.

The Dutchman is looking to make some changes to the setup at the club and he has reportedly told Luis Suarez that his services will not be needed any longer and he also told Lionel Messi that his privileges will be taken from him (AS).

The team most likely to sign the Argentinean star is Manchester City as a reunion with Pep Guardiola might be too good to turn down for him.

Mikel Arteta was asked about the prospect of the attacker coming to the Premier League and he welcomed the idea.

Ambitious City is leading the chase for the Argentine superstar and Arteta says via Sun Sports: “If Messi comes to England we’re all going to enjoy it.

“I have been a Barcelona fan since I was a young boy and it’s sad to see the best player in football history leaving that club.

“He has been linked with more clubs than any other player in the world but even if he comes to one of our Premier League rivals it will be good for football.

“If you want to have the most competitive league in the world you need to have the best players. And in my opinion Messi is the greatest of all time.

“I remember the times I played against Cristiano Ronaldo when he was at Manchester United and it was great for all of us because he helped to raise the level of every individual and every team.”