Mikel Arteta gives injury updates on two Arsenal defenders

Mikel Arteta has delivered an update on the fitness of Gabriel and Piero Hincapie after the Brazilian appeared to pick up a knock during Arsenal’s last match. The news comes ahead of a challenging fixture against West Ham, where Arsenal will be hoping to maintain momentum at a crucial stage of the season.

Gabriel has become one of the most reliable figures in the Arsenal defence, establishing himself as a stalwart over recent campaigns. His partnership with William Saliba is widely regarded as one of the strongest central defensive pairings in the Premier League, and the Gunners will be eager to see him available for selection. Supporters are understandably anxious about his condition, but there was reassurance from Arteta during his pre-match press conference.

Arteta’s Injury Update

Speaking via Mirror Football, the Arsenal manager explained the situation. He said:

“We will have to wait and see after training [with Gabriel]. We will have to see how everyone is, but we are not too concerned about him.”

Arteta also addressed the status of other squad members, particularly new signing Piero Hincapie, who is not expected to feature in the immediate future. “[Piero Hincapie] will be available after the international break, this game came too fast. Kai [Havertz], Noni [Madueke] and Gabi [Jesus] are the same.”

The manager’s comments suggest that while Gabriel may still have to prove his fitness in training, there is optimism that he will be ready for the upcoming match. In contrast, Hincapie’s absence is less pressing, given that he remains behind Cristhian Mosquera in the current defensive pecking order at the Emirates Stadium.

Importance of Gabriel Against West Ham

Arsenal face a stern test when they meet West Ham, and Gabriel’s availability could be decisive. His presence alongside Saliba offers solidity at the back, increasing the likelihood of keeping a clean sheet. The duo’s understanding and consistency have been vital to the team’s progress, and their inclusion boosts confidence across the squad.

While Hincapie’s unavailability is unlikely to have an immediate impact, the situation with Gabriel carries far greater significance. Arsenal will be hoping that their Brazilian defender is fit to feature, as his contribution could play a key role in overcoming a determined West Ham side.

