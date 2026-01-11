Mikel Arteta gives Portsmouth some credit for giving Arsenal a tough game

Mikel Arteta has reflected on Arsenal’s 4-1 victory against Portsmouth in the FA Cup this evening as his side strengthened its prospects of lifting silverware this season. The result reinforced expectations that Arsenal are developing into a team capable of winning trophies, following a run of performances that suggest consistency and quality across competitions. The squad continues to demonstrate depth and technical ability, characteristics that are essential in sustaining challenges on multiple fronts.

Arsenal’s ambition across competitions

This season has been framed by the belief that Arsenal must convert progress into tangible success. The club possesses several of the finest players in Europe and has invested considerable effort into ensuring competitiveness throughout the campaign. Arteta has been supported with a range of high-quality options, a situation that brings both opportunity and responsibility. As a result, expectations are clear that Arsenal must conclude the season with at least one trophy.

The team has already progressed to the semi-final stage of the Carabao Cup and remains firmly in contention there. The FA Cup also represents a realistic avenue for success, a competition Arsenal famously won in 2020. While the outcome against Portsmouth was widely anticipated, the match itself underlined the unpredictability and challenge that often define cup football.

Respect for Portsmouth’s performance

Despite the difference in stature between the sides, Portsmouth ensured that Arsenal had to work for their victory. The home team showed resilience and commitment, preventing the Premier League visitors from enjoying a straightforward evening. Arteta was quick to acknowledge this effort, highlighting the importance of adapting to difficult moments during knockout fixtures.

As reported by the BBC, Arteta said, “We knew that they were going to give us a game and that is the beauty of this competition, that the margin becomes really close especially when you give them momentum and a goal.

“We had to find ways to be dominant and adapt to margins.

“Second half was much better. We did react and we did what we have to do. We are positive apart from the result because we made many changes.”

His comments reflected satisfaction not only with the scoreline, but also with the team’s response to adversity and its ability to adjust tactically.