Mikel Arteta gives positive news on Saliba’s contract extension

Arsenal is expected to bolster their attack and possibly one other position this winter. According to the attack reports, the Gunners are doing everything they can to bring Mykhailo Mudryk to the Emirates as quickly as possible.
An initial bid for the Ukrainian winger has already been submitted to Shaktar, but Arsenal must counter with a higher bid. All we’re getting for midfield reinforcements are mixed signals. Arteta is rumoured to be interested in a number of top midfielders. Danilo from Palmeiras, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio, and Youri Tielemans from Leicester are some midfielders to keep an eye on.
One might think that with the attack and midfield sorted, Arteta’s squad is complete, but the Spaniard is also looking to sign William Saliba to a new contract. Saliba has been outstanding since returning from a season-long loan at Marseille in the summer (where he won Ligue 1 young player of the year).
Ben White, an equally talented Arsenal centre back, has had to move position due to Saliba’s brilliance. Arsenal recently triggered a clause to extend his contract until 2024, but according to Arteta, Arsenal’s other priority right now, aside from making one or two signings, is tying Saliba to a long-term deal.
“We have a few of those where we are willing to extend the contract. William is one of them,” said Arteta, on Eurosport, about Saliba’s situation.
“In the months he’s been with us, he’s shown the quality and the personality he has to play at the level that we want.
“We are trying to do that because we know that he can be a really important part of our plans.”
On the contract extension negotiations, he adds, On whether talks are fruitful: “I hope so.”
“That’s more for Edu and the board to discuss with him, but what I know is the player is really happy; the player wants to be here, and that’s the main thing.”
It would be nice if Arteta could confirm that Saliba, Martinelli and Saka have all signed contract extensions, to put all Gooners minds at rest.
Darren N
There is a noticeable spin on the lad contract situation here, will be too late for tomorrow game.
Hope’s it can be resolved over the break as we need to have the kid head in one place,
Of course, money will be a key factor to convince all the young gunners (and their agents) to sign long-term contracts.
The bigger factor, however, is the players we will sign in this window. Are we prepared to put all the missing pieces to seriously compete for the top prizes year after year? Or will we wait for next year? The BIG question.