Mikel Arteta gives reasons for Arsenal’s outstanding defensive record 

Arsenal are enjoying another impressive season, with their defensive strength continuing to stand out as one of the defining features of their success. Much of this solidity can be traced back to the 2022 2023 campaign, when William Saliba first established himself as a regular presence at the heart of the defence. Since then, the Gunners have developed into one of the most difficult teams to break down.

Defensive partnership at the heart of success

Saliba’s partnership with Gabriel has grown into what many consider to be the best defensive duo in world football. Their understanding, physical presence and composure on the ball have given Arsenal a reliable foundation at the back. The club have been rewarded for placing their trust in both players and complementing them with high-quality options such as Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori, which have added depth and flexibility to the defensive unit.

This balance has allowed Arsenal to maintain consistency across competitions, even when rotating personnel. The team continue to work tirelessly to preserve their defensive solidity, recognising that it underpins everything they have achieved so far. With hopes of finally securing the league crown at the end of the season, maintaining focus and discipline at the back remains a priority for Mikel Arteta and his squad.

Remarkable defensive consistency

Arsenal’s defensive records this season are notable, but one statistic stands out in particular. The Gunners have not conceded three goals in a single match since December 2023, when Luton Town scored three times in a dramatic 4 3 Arsenal victory. This consistency highlights the level of organisation and concentration that has become synonymous with Arteta’s side.

When asked how his team have managed to sustain such a high defensive standard, Arteta pointed to collective effort and commitment. Speaking as reported by Arsenal Media, he said, “With the right level of organisation, but especially with the desire to play, shown every day, and the commitment that they show to do all the duties that are necessary for us to be a team that is very difficult to play against and to score against.”

These words reflect the culture Arsenal has built, where responsibility is shared across the squad. As the season progresses, this defensive resilience could prove decisive in determining whether their impressive campaign ends with silverware.