Mikel Arteta gives the green light to the signing of Premier League star

Mikel Arteta has given Arsenal the green light to sign Raheem Sterling as he looks set to leave Manchester City.

The England attacker and Euro 2020 star has been in fine form in recent weeks, which could make City want to keep him.

However, Todofichajes reports the attacker and the club have agreed to go their separate ways.

The report claims Sterling wants to return to London and has chosen to make the move to the Emirates.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need attacking reinforcements, and they hardly come better than Sterling.

His form at Euro 2020 proved he is one of the finest attackers in the game, and he would make an impact at the Emirates.

With Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah leaving, Sterling is one of the finest players we can get.

However, he has other suitors and our final position on the league table this season might determine if he joins us or not.

A front three of Sterling-Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka would be devastating to our opponents.

Saka and Auba are already doing a good job at the club, and the arrival of the Englishman will only make us a much better side.