Mikel Arteta gives the green light to the signing of Premier League star

Mikel Arteta has given Arsenal the green light to sign Raheem Sterling as he looks set to leave Manchester City.
The England attacker and Euro 2020 star has been in fine form in recent weeks, which could make City want to keep him.
However, Todofichajes reports the attacker and the club have agreed to go their separate ways.
The report claims Sterling wants to return to London and has chosen to make the move to the Emirates.
Just Arsenal Opinion
We need attacking reinforcements, and they hardly come better than Sterling.
His form at Euro 2020 proved he is one of the finest attackers in the game, and he would make an impact at the Emirates.
With Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah leaving, Sterling is one of the finest players we can get.
However, he has other suitors and our final position on the league table this season might determine if he joins us or not.
A front three of Sterling-Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka would be devastating to our opponents.
Saka and Auba are already doing a good job at the club, and the arrival of the Englishman will only make us a much better side.
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
Dream come true if we get him tbh. Will but us right back in the mix where we should be imho. Sterling is one ofnthe best wingers in the world. I think maybe even the 2nd or 3rd best in the prem.
Big statement and huge name. English everything
Sterling on the left,
Saka on the right,
Martinelli in the middle,
Smithrowe Pulling the strings,
Backed up Thomas & Co.
Get Saliba back, Swap Mari for Gabigol & let Eddie, Laca, Elneny join Pablo out the door with Bellerin, Matteo & Lucas sales.
Sterling is a top quality player. i would really want us to sign him in January. He is the player we need. we need more goals from our attacking players.