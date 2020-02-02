Mikel Arteta gives the latest update on Bukayo Saka injury

Bukayo Saka failed to come out for the second half after suffering a knock.
Bukayo Saka who had started the game brightly but got a knock on his knee and he couldn’t take part after half time. Mikel Arteta gave an update on his injury after the game.
Arsenal manager told the press “He’s been a threat for us and we thought we could exploit him. “He had a knock in his knee and hip and will be assessed.”
In better words, he is not sure the extent of the injury right now but at least we know what is happening.
Arsenal has not had the best time of it with injuries recently and the last thing they need is Saka sidelined for any length of time, especially when the natural left-backs, Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac are already out.
The injury to Saka basically was the cherry on top of the cake on a very disappointing day. It was a dreary performance that has left any hopes of a top-four finish in tatters, if there was any real hope in the first place.
One positive I suppose is that the defence kept a clean sheet but the current and ongoing poor form of certain players is starting to become a major concern.
The lads now go away on a two-week break to Dubai, hopefully they will recharge their batteries and Arteta can work on what keeps on going wrong with the team.
It should also be noted that by the time they return to action Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares will probably be available for selection.
This is no surprise, he sould not be sacrificed as he is! We signed a right back option for Bellerin; but no option to Kolas; Tierny doesn’t count, came and still injured!!!
Just common sense that we should be using a more defensive player and not Saka! Looks like he doesn’t want to play left back but was forced in the end when he should has start and Saka above him as a attacking midfield; not have to cover so much ground with no one infront of him while Xhaka positionned as second DM!!! It switches team from attacking to defending! Not only Saka has to do so as a LB but Xhaka also in a defending role! Changes balance, and puts much more on Saka we expect to also run forward! Boom, injury!
Our last games 2 halves were a clear highlight of this two different options Arteta used; Saka above Xhaka, attacking in first half. Then Saka as a LB in second, with Xhaka also defending!
What about Auba and Martineli switched to different wings? Expecting Auba to come back on us right foot? Experiment an Henry?
Last game’s first half showed how efficient that Left wing was with Saka as midfield behind Martineli; Xhaka as playimg as LB!!!
Not only, he messed up last game’s second half but he keeps it up, does it again! He has great spirit but no brain of a top coach at all!
We had same players on pitch in last game’s both halves; when he moved Saka in the back, Xhaka as DM; it changed all game; not the players but formation and tac tic. To do so at top of second half was crazy!
What about today’s? He replaced Saka by Torreira to play as DM and Xhaka moving to LB!!!
It should have been Willock coming in middle as he runs and threats forward, would have balanced us to more offensive and all transition to Ozil and rest of attack!
Stop blaming players, they play where asked to and what expected from them!!!
Expecting Saka to play LB is has to expect Arteta to play top coach when assists!
Cheap owner and idiotic board incapable to see that we needed a cover from bellerin before season start as we need a cover for Kolas with Tierny injured since arrived and for a minute! Couldn’t put 4M for Kurzawa? Saka is cheaper!
What a mess we in without Wenger at board at least!
I for one hope the boy is not seriously hurt and is back next game. Playing great at left back, pure quality.