Mikel Arteta gives update on Bukayo Saka’s substitution following injury scare

Bukayo Saka was substituted in the closing stages of Arsenal’s match against Tottenham after appearing to suffer an injury.

The winger provided the assist for the game’s only goal in another impressive performance.

While the win is important and the Gunners are celebrating it, their fans are concerned about Saka’s fitness ahead of a crucial week, which includes a match against Manchester City.

Saka has remained fit for a long time despite enduring numerous tackles during matches, and his contributions to Arsenal’s success cannot be overstated.

After the game, Mikel Arteta was asked why he had to sub off the attacker, and the Arsenal gaffer said, as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘Suddenly he went down and said he couldn’t continue and we had to take him off.

‘I don’t know. I made two changes with the front players and suddenly he’s down. I don’t know exactly what it is but he could not continue.’

Saka is too important for us not to have in our team when we face Manchester City, and we hope he gets back to fitness before next weekend.

More importantly, he has not suffered any form of physical problem and will be available to play for us in our next games.

