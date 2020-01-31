Mikel Arteta gives update on whether there will be any more signings today

Mikel Arteta has been speaking at his usual Friday Arsenal press conference.

Arsenal has brought in two new players this transfer window and that will probably be it. When asked if there would be any more signings Arteta responded “No, but you never know”

It really is not a big surprise, to be honest. Earlier today I posted an article that Cedric Soares would probably be the only business that would be done by the club today but a surprise could happen. Well, Arteta has confirmed that the signings so far probably are all that will be done.

Arteta also confirmed that Soares will not be available for selection and that the injury to Shkodran Mustafi is not as bad as first thought and he could be available for selection.

Opinion is definitely split on this site about the new signings, the word underwhelmed has been used, a feeling I share. However, Pablo Mari is a bit of an unknown quantity and Cedric Soares could improve his game around better quality players, so who knows.

The big transfer deals will obviously happen in the summer and a lot will depend on whether the club has managed to qualify for the champions league, either via the Premier League or the Europa League.

Unfortunately, the live feed on Arsenal.com was cut short for some reason and so we will have to await the video and full transcript later on in the day.

So, in conclusion, it is highly unlikely there will be any more incomings today.