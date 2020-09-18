Mikel Arteta had an eye on Ligue 1 star even before he became Gunners’ manager

Mikel Arteta has had an eye on Houssem Aouar even before he became the manager of Arsenal, it has been revealed.

The 22-year-old Frenchman has emerged as a transfer target for the Gunners in this transfer window.

He helped Lyon reach the semi-final of the Champions League last season and that has boosted his profile even more.

Arsenal is restructuring their team in this transfer window under Arteta and the Spaniard would love to add a midfielder to his side before this transfer window closes.

Arteta only became the Arsenal manager late last year, but he has had an interest in Aouar as far back as 2018, reports L’Equipe via The Daily Star.

Arteta’s former boss, Pep Guardiola admired the young midfielder, and the report reveals that Arteta and Guardiola had taken to him at the same time.

It claims that they both coveted him after Lyon’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City in November 2018.

Both managers have kept an eye on him since that time and Guardiola’s Manchester City fell to a defeat by Lyon in the last Champions League quarter-finals.

Arteta is still pursuing a move for him and the Spaniard will hope that Arsenal can get it done as soon as possible.