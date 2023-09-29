Mikel Arteta hails Arsenal’s “tremendous asset” ahead of Bournemouth game

Mikel Arteta has showered praise on Takehiro Tomiyasu, describing him as a “tremendous asset” for Arsenal when he is fit and available for selection.

Tomiyasu offers the Gunners versatility as he can excel in various defensive positions, including both full-back positions and central defence. Arteta recognises the invaluable contribution Tomiyasu brings to the team and acknowledges his status as a key player for Arsenal when he is on the pitch.

Tomiyasu’s eagerness to secure a regular place in the team is evident in his willingness to adapt and perform across multiple defensive roles, showcasing his commitment to contributing positively to Arsenal’s success.

Speaking about the former Bologna man, Arteta said, as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘I always say that I’m really confident the moment Tomi has consistency, because it’s going to be a tremendous asset for us.

‘He can play in any position in the backline, any formation in the backline – we don’t have a player like him.

‘His defending is probably one of the best that I’ve seen in many situations. His principles and the way he applies them, the way he goes into duels.

‘Now he needs a run of games that get him physically at his best. When Tomi is at his best, we’re going to have a player who is going to be so important for us.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tomiyasu has been one of our best signings in recent times and he is a player you can rely on in every game.

He is probably our best defensive-minded full-back and Arteta’s praise is not a surprise.

——————————————–

