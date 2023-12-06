Mikel Arteta handed a touchline ban after his celebration against Luton

Mikel Arteta has received a touchline ban following his celebration of Arsenal’s late winner against Luton, which earned him a caution. The Gunners secured a last-minute victory against the Hatters, prompting jubilant reactions from the fans.

Arsenal’s supporters widely celebrated Declan Rice’s winning goal, and Arteta enthusiastically joined in. However, his exuberance led to a yellow card, marking his third of the season and resulting in a touchline ban. As a result, he won’t be able to be on the sidelines when Arsenal faces Aston Villa, as reported by The Sun.

The upcoming match poses yet another challenge for Arsenal, potentially proving to be a tougher test than the recent victory against Luton.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The dramatic end to the Luton game deserved the celebration and Arteta will be disappointed that he will miss the Villa game.

The game against Villians will be a big test for us as a club and we can expect a very tough game.

Unai Emery will want to show us that we should not have sacked him and he is doing a fantastic job at Villa Park.

But we back our boys to defeat them and continue to march on at the top of the Premier League table.

