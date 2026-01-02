Mikel Arteta happy with Arsenal players’ desire for success

Arsenal’s players are displaying a renewed level of determination that is giving supporters genuine belief that trophies could be won this season. Over recent weeks, the team have delivered a series of impressive results that have caught the attention of both fans and neutral observers. Their performances have reflected a group fully committed to collective success and prepared to work relentlessly in pursuit of their objectives.

The Gunners’ most recent display provided a particularly strong statement of intent. In their final match of 2025, they faced an Aston Villa side that had gone 11 consecutive games unbeaten, winning every one of those fixtures. Despite the scale of the challenge, Arsenal rose to the occasion and produced a convincing victory that underlined their growing confidence and resilience.

Statement Win Highlights Arsenal Mentality

Arsenal did not simply edge past their opponents; they scored four goals, with several coming from open play. This attacking output further reinforced the sense that the squad is evolving and becoming more decisive in key moments. The result demonstrated not only tactical effectiveness but also a clear willingness to impose themselves against in-form opposition.

While Arsenal possess a squad rich in quality, it is increasingly evident that mentality is playing a crucial role in their progress. The players’ hunger, focus, and collective drive have become defining features of their recent performances. Each match is approached with intensity, and the desire to succeed has been visible across the pitch.

Arteta Praises Attitude Ahead of Bournemouth Test

As Arsenal prepare for their upcoming clash against Bournemouth, Mikel Arteta has highlighted the attitude within the squad as a major source of encouragement. Speaking to Arsenal Media, the manager praised the commitment shown by his players both in training and on matchdays.

Arteta said, “That’s what they transmit every single day when they’re with us, training or in every match. You can see the desire, you can see the energy they put in, how much they want it, and that’s what we need. There’s still five months to go, take it day by day, enjoy that process of being where we are and go for it.”

His comments reflect a manager satisfied with his players’ mindset but mindful that consistency will be vital in the months ahead. Arsenal’s willingness to embrace the challenge, remain grounded, and focus on daily improvement is strengthening the belief that this season could deliver meaningful success.