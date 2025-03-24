Mikel Arteta has a new obsession on the Barcelona team

If Mikel Arteta had the opportunity to sign any player from another club, he might consider adding up to 50% of the current Barcelona squad to his Arsenal team.

The Arsenal manager is closely monitoring several players at Camp Nou whom he believes would integrate well into his squad at the Emirates. Over the past few months, Arsenal have been linked with multiple Barcelona stars, including Jules Koundé, Raphinha, and Frenkie de Jong. However, the player currently attracting the most attention from the Gunners is Ronald Araújo.

The Uruguayan defender is regarded as one of the finest players in Barcelona’s current squad and was previously linked with a move away from the club last summer. Despite speculation surrounding his future, he opted to remain at the Catalan side and committed himself to the club. However, as the season draws to a close, both he and Barcelona could once again face a difficult decision regarding his future.

Araújo’s performances have not gone unnoticed, and several top European clubs are reportedly interested in signing him. Nevertheless, Arsenal appears to be showing the strongest interest in securing his services. Given Arteta’s desire to reinforce his defence, the Barcelona star has emerged as a primary target.

According to The Sun, Arteta is now “obsessed” with Araújo, who is capable of playing both as a centre-back and as a right-back. His versatility would be a significant asset for the Gunners, providing depth and quality across multiple defensive positions.

Signing a player of Araújo’s calibre would be a major coup for Arsenal, as he possesses the defensive qualities required to excel in the Premier League. His ability to read the game, his physical presence, and his composure on the ball make him an ideal candidate to strengthen Arteta’s squad.

However, securing his signature may prove challenging. Barcelona are unlikely to part ways with one of their key defenders easily, and any potential transfer would likely require a substantial financial investment. With competition from other elite clubs, Arsenal will need to present a compelling case to convince both the player and Barcelona to agree to a move.

While Araújo would undoubtedly be a fantastic addition to the Arsenal squad, acquiring him in the summer will be far from straightforward.

