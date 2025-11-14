Mikel Arteta has already decided the future of wanted Arsenal man

Myles Lewis Skelly is reportedly growing increasingly frustrated with his limited game time at Arsenal, particularly with the World Cup drawing closer. The left back had been the club’s first choice in the previous campaign, yet he has now lost that position to Riccardo Calafiori. The Italian has been in exceptional form this season and has continued to impress as part of the established back four at the Emirates. His consistency means that, barring an injury, Lewis Skelly is expected to remain on the bench for the foreseeable future, prompting speculation that a loan move in the next transfer window might be the best option.

Growing uncertainty over his role

The young defender would certainly not be short of options should he decide to seek a temporary move away. A number of clubs are believed to be monitoring his situation closely, and interest in securing his services is already strong. His ability, versatility and previous contributions to the team make him an appealing target for any side looking to strengthen its defensive ranks. The suggestion that he could benefit from regular playing time elsewhere is therefore understandable, especially with a major international tournament approaching.

However, despite external expectations, the situation inside Arsenal appears rather different. According to Football Insider, Mikel Arteta has no intention of allowing him to leave on loan during the midseason window. The report states that the manager continues to place value on the player and believes that he should remain at the Emirates to compete for his place rather than seek opportunities elsewhere. This stance reflects Arteta’s preference for maintaining squad depth while also fostering internal competition for starting roles.

Arteta’s trust and the player’s commitment

The message coming from the coaching staff suggests that Lewis Skelly is still considered an important part of the squad, even if he is not currently a regular starter. Arteta’s belief that the player should stay and fight for his position demonstrates trust in his potential and indicates that opportunities may still arise over the course of a long season.

For his part, Lewis Skelly may be inclined to accept this challenge. His long standing connection to his boyhood club is a significant factor, and remaining at Arsenal could offer a sense of stability that may not be guaranteed elsewhere. While the desire for more consistent minutes is natural, the prospect of proving himself under a manager who values his abilities may ultimately influence his decision to stay.

As the season progresses, how he navigates this period of limited involvement could play a defining role in his development and his prospects both at club level and internationally.

