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Mikel Arteta has already spoken to the highly sought-after attacker

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta has taken a further step to underline his admiration for Julian Alvarez as Arsenal intensifies their efforts to sign him from Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window. The Gunners are keen to strengthen their attacking options and view the Argentinian as a key target ahead of next season.

Alvarez is currently one of the most sought-after players in world football, having impressed at Atletico Madrid and helped guide the club to the Champions League semi-final. His performances have elevated his status significantly, attracting interest from several elite European sides.

Arsenal step up their interest

Arsenal are determined to position themselves strongly in the race for his signature, although they face serious competition from Barcelona and PSG. A return to the Premier League could prove appealing to the forward, which may work in Arsenal’s favour as they attempt to secure a deal.

For now, however, Alvarez remains focused on finishing the season strongly with Atletico Madrid. Despite the growing speculation surrounding his future, his immediate priority is to perform at the highest level and help his current team achieve their objectives.

In an effort to strengthen their position, Arsenal have taken a proactive approach behind the scenes. The club are eager not to miss out on a player they believe could significantly enhance their attacking capabilities.

Direct contact made

As reported by El ChiringuiTV, Arteta has already spoken directly to the attacker as part of Arsenal’s push to bring him to the Emirates Stadium. The conversation is said to have centred on the manager’s desire to work with him and the role he could play within the team.

Arteta reportedly assured Alvarez that he would be an integral part of his plans, outlining how he could fit into the system and contribute to the club’s ambitions. Such direct communication highlights the seriousness of Arsenal’s interest as they look to gain an advantage over their rivals.

The report also notes that the head coaches of both PSG and Barcelona have made contact with the player, further intensifying the competition for his signature. With multiple top clubs involved, the battle for Alvarez is shaping up to be one of the most closely followed stories of the summer window.

As the transfer period approaches, Arsenal will hope their efforts prove decisive, but the outcome remains uncertain in what is expected to be a highly competitive pursuit.

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  2. While Alvarez is certainly a more complete player than Gyokeres, he is not worth 100m.In any event, i suspect he will end up at PSG or Barca despite their well publicised financial problems.Their need for Alvarez is certainly greater than that of PSG who already have 4/5 top quality forwards.

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    1. Reggie by top level, are you talking about the Mbappes, Haalands, Kanes of the world? Thing is, these type of players won’t be available, and then just below that level would be players like Alvarez IMO.

      I don’t see any strikers that would fit in a level between the mentioned above.

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    2. On yesterdays evidence, he clearly lacked acceleration and pace.
      I think Alvarez too slow to have impact in the Prem, hence why he parted from it in the first place.
      I would also question his fragility, number of games missed for pulls, knocks and niggles.

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