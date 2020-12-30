Mikel Arteta has been urged to overlook this star

Tim Sherwood has urged Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to not bring David Luiz back into his side.

The Brazilian has missed both of our last fixtures with illness, the two wins over Chelsea and Brighton, but is believed to be closing in on a return as Arsenal.com claimed both he and Willian will return to full training on December 31.

Sherwood has urged the manager not to make changes from the team that has earned them the recent victories however, specifically to overlook Luiz from his team.

“I think the key is the continuity and keeping the same side if they’re fit,” Sherwood said on Amazon Prime’s match coverage (via HITC).

“Saka is an injury doubt now, he limped off. Hopefully he’ll be fine. Keep with it.

“If you’re going to tweak it, maybe Lacazette or Aubameyang.

“But when Luiz is back fit, resist the temptation. They’re the ones who let you down before. They’re the ones who have put you in that trouble. The kids have got you out of it, stick with the kids.”

I’m not entirely sure that I’d call Pablo Mari (27 years-old) and Rob Holding (25 years-old) kids any more, but the sentiment I can agree with.

The duo have done their jobs well in the absence of Gabriel and Luiz, although with the former being our best player so far this season, he will be due to slot straight back into the team.

Do Arsenal need to give up with David Luiz and allow the others to form a stronger relationship on the field? Which player do you think should make way for Gabriel?

Patrick