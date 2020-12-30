Mikel Arteta has been urged to overlook this star

Tim Sherwood has urged Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to not bring David Luiz back into his side.
The Brazilian has missed both of our last fixtures with illness, the two wins over Chelsea and Brighton, but is believed to be closing in on a return as Arsenal.com claimed both he and Willian will return to full training on December 31.
Sherwood has urged the manager not to make changes from the team that has earned them the recent victories however, specifically to overlook Luiz from his team.
“I think the key is the continuity and keeping the same side if they’re fit,” Sherwood said on Amazon Prime’s match coverage (via HITC).
“Saka is an injury doubt now, he limped off. Hopefully he’ll be fine. Keep with it.
“If you’re going to tweak it, maybe Lacazette or Aubameyang.
“But when Luiz is back fit, resist the temptation. They’re the ones who let you down before. They’re the ones who have put you in that trouble. The kids have got you out of it, stick with the kids.”
I’m not entirely sure that I’d call Pablo Mari (27 years-old) and Rob Holding (25 years-old) kids any more, but the sentiment I can agree with.
The duo have done their jobs well in the absence of Gabriel and Luiz, although with the former being our best player so far this season, he will be due to slot straight back into the team.
Do Arsenal need to give up with David Luiz and allow the others to form a stronger relationship on the field? Which player do you think should make way for Gabriel?
Patrick
We really don’t need David Luiz and Willian for now. Let us stick with the winning team for now. Stick with the kids.
I have been on here leaving akot if comment and I stand by them.
I am still very much arteta out and do not beleive he is the right man for the job. However, I would be ecstatic if he comes good and turns things around.
I have also previously mentioned a number of things we needed to do that anyone who watches football could see.
1. Formstion change – thank goodness we switched to 4 at the back. This was killing our ability ti play through the middle
2. Play the youngsters – we can now all see the effect that ESR and martinelli are having. I even beleive willock had a great impact and should be playing alongside TP when fit. Based on the team we are facing
3. Get rid of certain players. Though injury and illness we have had to stop playing these guys who are just past it and not good enough
Luiz
Willian
Mustafi
Ozil
These guys should never touch a arsenal shirt again IMO . I have previously had lacca and xaka in that list of names as well. And I still stand firm that xaka in particular will let us down again.
I said previously arteta needs to continue to trust the younger and newer players. And he needs to do this before buying anyone new. I think saliba and pepe also need some proper love from their manager and be given game time in europa where they can get time to develop and do the right things.
Lastly what’s happened to reiss nelson he should be in line to join the squad on the wings.
In the not too distant past,(pre Covid), Managers built successful sides around their GK and a solid back four which changed little unless injuries set in.Rotation has of course become essential with games coming thick and fast, and changes are necessary to avoid burn out in players.The dilemma which Arteta now faces with his centre backs in particular is interesting, because until 4/6 weeks ago Gabriel was playing well and Mari was not fully fit.Now the situation is different in that Gabriel has lost form recently and in his two starts, Mari has shown himself to have very good positional sense and is a very fine passer of the ball.I accept that he and Holding lack pace, but they dominate in the air and together they are getting the job done .Furthermore, and importantly, they seem to be having a positive effect on Leno who now seems to have gained in confidence and is playing well.To me the old addage, of leaving well alone, is the one Arteta should follow until injuries or a loss of form kick in.Neither Luis nor Gabriel are in my view good enough to be considered a shoe in when they are available, so I would retain the Holding, Mari partnership.