Mikel Arteta has had a ‘free hit up until now’ but job is now on the line

Dean Jones claims that he understands that Mikel Arteta‘s job is now under more scrutiny than previous seasons, with the Arsenal hierarchy expecting results.

The Gunners started their campaign with three consecutive league losses, but there are valid excuses for those, losing a number of players in the build up to the clash including Thomas Partey, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

We then lost Ben White also, two days before we had to take on Chelsea who are more than strong enough to beat any team in the world regardless, and playing away against Man City also speaks for itself.

That leaves us under pressure to get the right result this weekend however, when we take on Norwich at the Emirates, with both sides in desperate need of their first league points of the term.

Jones insists that the manager cannot afford to be patient however with the need to turn the season around, stating that ‘things have changed for him’ as he has plenty time to settle in at this point.

“It’s a really big two or three months for the club,” Jones told GiveMeSport. “It’s a huge moment for Arteta to try and get things back on track. I’ve been told pretty clearly that things have changed for him this season.

“He’s been given a free hit up until now and offered time to settle but I think if Arsenal are in this situation for a couple more months, maybe not even that, then they will have to start questioning whether he is the right man for the job.

“They would actually change managers.”