Mikel Arteta has just three games to save his Arsenal career

Mikel Arteta is under pressure and Calciomercato claims that he has been given three games to save his Arsenal managerial job.

The Spaniard has seen his team struggle in the Premier League this season with six losses from their opening 11 league games.

They are 15th on the league table at the moment, a position that doesn’t reflect their summer spending.

Arteta looked to have turned the club around when he led them to an FA Cup and Community Shield in August, but things have unravelled at the Emirates and he might lose his job soon.

The Italian outlet says that Arsenal is waiting for the outcome of the games against Burnley, Southampton and Everton, Arsenal’s next three in the Premier League to determine his future.

It also states that his decisions like axing Mesut Ozil from the first team plans are at odds with some in the club’s dressing room.

Arsenal isn’t waiting for Arteta to be sacked before they seek out a replacement, they have already made former Juventus manager, Massimiliano Allegri their new managerial target to replace the Spaniard, claims the same report.

Arteta’s managerial career started very well. If he loses this job it might take a while before a big team trusts him with a new job.