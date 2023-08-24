Mikel Arteta has now made Arsenal into true title contenders

Arsenal have been progressive under Mikel Arteta’s guidance; there’s no doubt about that. We can only marvel at the work he’s done at the Emirates. Before he took over, Arsenal had lost its identity. The Gunners were a mid-table team that could only dream of contending for the Premier League. Now, they are the real deal.
The 1-0 Crystal Palace win, although not as convincing in terms of the scoreboard, showed how far the Gunners have come Arsenal dominated the game from the first minute to the end; even being reduced to 10 men didn’t see them lose their grip; they controlled possession, created numerous goal-scoring opportunities, and were guilty of not converting them. Arsenal crumbling to pressure and struggling to break down defensive teams is now a thing of the past.
Arsenal now have a clear playing style. It was built on a solid defensive foundation and quickness in transitioning the ball to attack. Arteta has made his players believe in his vision, and his attention to detail and ability to get the best out of his players have been critical to the good vibes at the Emirates and London Colney.
Arsenal’s transfer activity under Arteta has also borne fruit. Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Thomas Partey, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Martin Odegaard, Tomiyasu, Kai Harvertz, Declan Rice, Leo Trossard, Jurrien Timber (even in his brief debut), Gabriel Jesus, and Jakub Kiwior have all been impactful in their own way, and they’ve shown us why they were signed. Developing young talents like Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Emile Smith-Rowe, and Eddie Nketiah has been interesting to see and has clearly shown Arteta’s belief in youngsters.
The 2023–24 PL title race is still open of course. Fortunately, Arsenal is one of the three teams with a perfect record: 2 wins in 2. Arsenal have come from far and are destined to be on top. The Gunners’ confidence in Arteta’s new tactics grows with each passing game, and their performances will become more convincing.
The signs are promising, and if Arsenal can maintain their upward trajectory, they could well be lifting the Premier League trophy next May.
Can we do it? YES WE CAN!
Sam P
JustArsenal Show – Did NEO predict Arteta’s tactical set up for Crystal Palace v Arsenal right
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
The solid defensive foundation mentioned by the writer was not in evidence at the business end of last season and the injury to Timber is undoubtedly a set back.Whether we can overcome his absence will be judged when we meet our main competitors ,but based on the inverted full back tactic favoured by Arteta, and his deployment of certain players out of position, I am not overly confident of our being able to keep clean sheets against teams which are quick on the counter attack.In this respect the acquisition of the excellent Rice may plug the gaps which appeared regularly down the left of our defence last season.Let’s hope so.
Grandad, you do have a big point. However, there is a big reason to be hopeful. The way Arsenal played City in Community shield especially last 20 minutes with players that came in shows there is strength indepth and we got the result. Also holding off Crystal Palace with 10 men at their difficult ground shows Arteta is doing something right, we could have lost or draw the game. Our balance in the game was much better than NForest. TPathey wasn’t overlapping because of counter attacks. Can’t say same for left side though,Kiwior may be needed there bcos Zichenko and KT always leaves space at the back. zicgenko in particul not quick at defending. I think with games they will get better. I love combination of Pathey and Rice in midfield against MCity in Community shield, hope Arteta can adapt that tactics against big opposition.
The 1-0 Crystal Palace win, although not as convincing in terms of the scoreboard, showed how far the Gunners have come Arsenal dominated the game from the first minute to the end;
Is this a joke, how did we dominate from start to finish. And please remind me again how many academy players has Arteta promoted to the first team even pep can boldly say he promoted foden and this season now he has palmer. I appreciate what Arteta has done but stop making it feel like he has achieve something when in truth he hasn’t, all this praises should go to the board who has given him time and lots of financial backing. He might one day end up being a great coach but for now he hasn’t achieve anything. So please tone down the praise a bit.
Lenohappy, I think giving us hopes as fans is a big achievements that would lead to trophies. The toxic atmosphere emirate stadium was known for has now change to that of a huge support of excitement. Now I watch Arsenal and feels they can and should win a game because of the way we dominate teams. Bros, the board didn’t do that but the coach. And I bet the team can only get better. Of Arteta, I tell you “Uneasy lies the head that wears the crown”
Yes. No team can bully Arsenal now, thanks to Arteta’s new double-inverted-fullback tactic and the addition of Havertz/ Rice in the starting line-up
If we play against a team with great high-pressing ability like Man City and Liverpool, our GK could simply make long passes to Havertz’s head and his teammates would have a bigger chance to win the second ball
If we play against a team that park the bus like Nottingham Forest, our inverted-fullbacks would be ready to anticipate the opposition’s counter and wing attacks, because they always stay behind to play with our CDM in deep-midfield area
Newcastle star Jacob Murphy says Arsenal is the toughest team he had played against in the last campaign.
Tactically, our season had begun from the Sunday we wrestled away the big shield from the Citizens, However we are in the second week of the proper test and so far so good.
Yes, Arsenal has to be in the conversation with the big jug, but the Kroenkes deserves huge credit for sticking with the gaffer through many of tough times, as even after successive eight places finishes, we trusted the process, and was rewarded in scintillating fashion of the last campaign.