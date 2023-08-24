Mikel Arteta has now made Arsenal into true title contenders

Arsenal have been progressive under Mikel Arteta’s guidance; there’s no doubt about that. We can only marvel at the work he’s done at the Emirates. Before he took over, Arsenal had lost its identity. The Gunners were a mid-table team that could only dream of contending for the Premier League. Now, they are the real deal.

The 1-0 Crystal Palace win, although not as convincing in terms of the scoreboard, showed how far the Gunners have come Arsenal dominated the game from the first minute to the end; even being reduced to 10 men didn’t see them lose their grip; they controlled possession, created numerous goal-scoring opportunities, and were guilty of not converting them. Arsenal crumbling to pressure and struggling to break down defensive teams is now a thing of the past.

Arsenal now have a clear playing style. It was built on a solid defensive foundation and quickness in transitioning the ball to attack. Arteta has made his players believe in his vision, and his attention to detail and ability to get the best out of his players have been critical to the good vibes at the Emirates and London Colney.

Arsenal’s transfer activity under Arteta has also borne fruit. Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Thomas Partey, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Martin Odegaard, Tomiyasu, Kai Harvertz, Declan Rice, Leo Trossard, Jurrien Timber (even in his brief debut), Gabriel Jesus, and Jakub Kiwior have all been impactful in their own way, and they’ve shown us why they were signed. Developing young talents like Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Emile Smith-Rowe, and Eddie Nketiah has been interesting to see and has clearly shown Arteta’s belief in youngsters.

The 2023–24 PL title race is still open of course. Fortunately, Arsenal is one of the three teams with a perfect record: 2 wins in 2. Arsenal have come from far and are destined to be on top. The Gunners’ confidence in Arteta’s new tactics grows with each passing game, and their performances will become more convincing.

The signs are promising, and if Arsenal can maintain their upward trajectory, they could well be lifting the Premier League trophy next May.

Can we do it? YES WE CAN!

Sam P

