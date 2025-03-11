Most of the players that Mikel Arteta has signed as Arsenal manager have been in fine form.

The Gunners’ manager has consistently shown that he can perform well in the transfer market, making the most of the resources available to him. Arsenal remains one of the biggest clubs in the world, with an outstanding backroom staff dedicated to identifying the right talents who fit into the squad. This ability to recruit top players is essential for achieving the club’s goals, especially as they continue to challenge for major honours.

However, despite these positive aspects, Arsenal has struggled in recent years to sign the right players for the squad. While some signings have proven to be successful, others have not lived up to expectations. In fact, a few high-profile signings have ended up being flops.

One example of such a signing is Oleksandr Zinchenko. While Zinchenko arrived with great promise, his performances have not always lived up to the hype. Alongside him, Raheem Sterling, who joined Arsenal with much anticipation, has also failed to meet expectations. Both players were brought in with Arteta’s approval, but neither has made the immediate impact that was anticipated. These signings have raised questions about Arteta’s decision-making in the transfer market.

The pressure on Arteta is growing. With each passing season, the manager is under increasing scrutiny, especially as the club is yet to secure major silverware under his guidance. Arteta knows that, given the resources at his disposal and the stature of the club, he can no longer afford to make such mistakes in the transfer market. The time has come for him to sign players who will immediately improve the team and help them compete at the highest level.

In the next transfer window, every addition to the squad must be carefully considered. Arsenal cannot afford to repeat the mistakes made with Raheem Sterling or Willian. Arteta’s future at the club could depend on his ability to sign the perfect players who will take Arsenal to the next level. If he fails to do so, he may have to accept that he is simply not the right manager for the Arsenal job.