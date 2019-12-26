Mikel Arteta has plans to complete at least three transfers next month

The next transfer window would be Mikel Arteta’s first as an Arsenal manager and it seems the Spaniard can’t wait to take advantage of it.

Arteta is set to take on his first opponents since he was made manager when the Gunners face Bournemouth this week, but he may have seen enough of his team in training to know which area he needs to strengthen.

Reports from Metro Sports claims that Arteta has told Arsenal he wants three new signings next month.

The former midfielder is looking to sign two new defenders and a defensive midfielder when the window opens.

Arsenal’s biggest struggle this season has been at the back with David Luiz failing to inspire any form of confidence despite only signing from Chelsea over the summer.

The Gunners enter their game against the Cherries 11th on the league table and Arteta knows that he will have to fix that leaky defence before he can achieve any sort of success.

The Gunners are also looking to sign a new midfielder as the futures of Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira remains uncertain.

Since falling out with the fans, Xhaka has remained an unwanted figure at the Emirates, but Arteta has promised to support him.

Torreira hasn’t been happy with the roles he has played under Unai Emery and Freddie Ljungberg this season and he may ask for a move away if Arteta also fails to integrate him more.