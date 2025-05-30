Mikel Arteta has pulled Arsenal out of the running for goal machine

Arsenal have now exited the race for Viktor Gyokeres after Mikel Arteta decided to commit to Benjamin Sesko, a year after failing to sign the Slovenian striker. Sesko has been regarded as one of the most promising young forwards in world football for some time, attracting interest from several clubs. At 21 years old, he possesses significant potential, and the Gunners are determined not to miss out on securing his services.

The club’s search for a top striker had initially included Gyokeres, Sesko, Victor Osimhen and Hugo Ekitike. However, Osimhen and Ekitike have since been removed from their list of targets, leaving Gyokeres and Sesko as the final contenders. Recent developments suggest that Arsenal have further refined their focus, with Football365 reporting that the club are now concentrating on a move for Sesko.

Arteta’s Conviction in Sesko

Mikel Arteta has been convinced about Sesko’s potential for at least a year, and the decision to drop Gyokeres from the shortlist confirms the manager’s strong preference for the Slovenian striker. The club now hopes to make significant progress in negotiations with RB Leipzig to secure his signature.

Sesko’s reputation as one of the finest young strikers in the game has only grown, and Arsenal are eager to complete the transfer. His combination of youth, talent and goal-scoring ability makes him an ideal fit for the team’s ambitions.

Looking Ahead

The Gunners are hopeful that a deal can be finalised soon, believing that Sesko will prove to be the right choice. The club are confident that he will enhance their attacking options and help them compete more effectively in domestic and European competitions.

As Arsenal await developments, the expectation is that Sesko will not only justify Arteta’s faith but also ensure that the decision to abandon the pursuit of Gyokeres will not be regretted. The coming weeks will be crucial as negotiations continue, and supporters will be keen to see the young striker don the Arsenal shirt in the near future.

