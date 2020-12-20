Mikel Arteta has reportedly lost the Arsenal dressing room

It isn’t news that Arsenal is a team in crisis, Mirror Sport is reporting now that there might be an even bigger problem for Mikel Arteta to deal with, claiming that he has lost the dressing room.

The Spaniard became the club’s manager just a year ago, and he has helped them win the FA Cup and the Community Shield.

But their current form will see him get sacked without the club reminiscing about what he has achieved for them so far.

The report says that factions have developed in the dressing room due to some of his decisions.

One of the decision is the axing of Mesut Ozil and Sokratis from the first team set up this season.

It is a decision that he has taken in the best interest of the team, but as they suffer from creativity, the report says some of the club’s players don’t think that he has made the right decision in axing the German.

His decisions are being supported by a large group of players, but these players who doubt his decision to axe Ozil are making the dressing room hard for him to manage.

Arteta will be hopeful that the players who are supporting him can help the team start winning games, else he risks losing his job.