Mikel Arteta has reportedly made up his mind on the replacement for Edu

Mikel Arteta has made his choice for the vacant sporting director role.

The role has remained without a permanent successor for just over a month now, with Arsenal not being in a hurry to appoint anybody yet. This relaxed approach in the search is in spite of the fact that the January transfer window looms large, but it is rather expected this window has already been deemed a reactive one for the recruitment team. This means that we can certainly afford to take our time in bringing in the right man for the job in time to play a major role next summer.

A lot of names have been pushed forward as potential replacements for Edu, from links to top bosses abroad such as Luis Campos and Thiago Scuro to more recent links to someone closer to home (Dan Ashworth), Arsenal aren’t really short of options. The latter has been heavily linked with a move to join us recently after his shock dismissal as Man United’s sporting director a few days ago. Richard Garlick is said to be keen on reuniting with a man he’s worked closely with before, however according to latest reports, Mikel Arteta prefers a different candidate for the role.

The Daily Mail reports that the Spaniard prefers his compatriot, Roberto Olabe as the man to permanently take over the reins from Edu Gasper.

The Spanish chief has been a constant name being linked for the role over the past month with some reports even going as far as saying a deal was in advanced stages for him. This revelation came as no surprise considering Mikel Arteta’s ties with his former side. Roberto Olabe was responsible for bringing a young Arteta to Real Sociedad in 2004 when he was the manager. It is clear that they have still kept a good relationship after all this years, hence the reason why he has made him his top choice.

Regardless of his decision however, the club won’t be in a hurry to bring someone in just yet, all we can hope for is that the right choice is made at the end of the day!

BENJAMIN KENNETH.

