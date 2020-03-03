Mikel Arteta has some big decisions to make in the summer claims Martin Keown

Martin Keown believes that next summer will force Mikel Arteta to make some of the club’s “biggest decisions”

Martin Keown reckons that Mikel Arteta is in a position to make one of the biggest decisions that Arsenal has had to make in a long while.

The Gunners have just crashed out of the Europa League at the hands of Olympiacos and they are unlikely to finish inside the top four.

Arteta recently admitted that it would be difficult for Arsenal to attract top players next summer if they don’t qualify for the Champions League.

Keown couldn’t help but agree and he even went on to say that the club would have to make some huge calls in the summer with most of the top players entering the final year of their contracts and others looking to move on to Champions League-playing teams.

Keown said as quoted by FourFourTwo: “The young players coming through has been the talking point this season.

“Historically, Arsenal have always been good at bringing through young players and there is now another batch emerging.

“But it is also about recruitment going forward – I don’t know whether Mikel’s transfer targets change depending on the competition they are in.

“Maybe some risks on young players will have to be taken if the funds aren’t there. I just hope his hands aren’t tied behind his back, he needs support but also needs to manage with what he has available.

“He is a brand new manager but he now has to make some of the biggest decisions in some years at the club.”

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the most high-profile Arsenal player that will have just one season left at the Emirates after this campaign, if he leaves, it may well trigger a mass exodus.