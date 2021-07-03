Mikel Arteta has yet another headache to contend with ahead of the new season (opinion)

Arsenal’s new Premier League season commences roughly six weeks from now, and the Gunners are still trying to fit the pieces in their jigsaw with new signings.
Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nuno Tavares and Ben White look likely to be the fresh pieces that will be installed. However, the old ones that no longer fit, will also have to be removed. That’s already an uphill battle for technical director Edu, the new Director of Football Richard Garlick and manager Mikel Arteta have on their hands. But the latest development of Gabriel Martinelli heading to the Olympics just made things a tad more complicated.
Martinelli and Gabriel made the cut alongside Richarlison and Dani Alves
Arsenal duo Gabriel Magalhães & Gabriel Martinelli – a last minute addition – have been called up to the Brazil national team for the Tokyo Olympics this summer, which take place between July 23rd – August 8th.
Congratulations @biel_m04 & @g_martinelli01! 🇧🇷💛 #afc
The young Brazilian will join up with defender Gabriel Magalhães for the upcoming Olympic Games with his country aiming to lift the title for the second successive time, after Neymar led the team to glory at Rio in 2016.
If Brazil end up reaching the final (which is on 6th August), both will be expected to miss the whole course of the pre-season, as well as the first match against Brentford, which is scheduled for the 13th.
Although Arsenal have enough players to cover the duo, the real worry on Mikel Arteta’s head will be injuries to their replacements. But let’s keep that thought to one side.
Roughly two years ago we signed the Brazilian livewire
#OnThisDay in 2019, Arsenal completed the signing of Gabriel Martinelli.
Injuries have taken their part in restricting his gametime, but he still has a massive future with us…hope to see @g_martinelli01 get more chances this season 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/oV9aq8XPDM
The Olympic games can prove to be a massive development phase for the Arsenal duo, who will play in their first major senior tournament. Experience is priceless, and no doubt The Gunners will be rooting for the duo from London.
Martinelli and Gabriel’s inclusion means one thing to me: I will be become a Brazilian till the time the nation manages to stay in the competition, with both likely to play key roles throughout the tournament.
However, competition for places will be high in the Brazil national team. Gabriel is expected to be a more fundamental part of the starting 11 than Martinelli, but the young winger might make a positive impact during the course of the tournament. Who knows he might end up nicking a winning goal in the final (just the thought made me emotional).
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
Not like Martinelli was playing much before, he wasn’t ready according to Arteta. Odd how so many players were deemed “not ready” when it is his responsibility to get them ready.
Guess he’s more influenced by Pep than Wenger; why play youth when you just buy new players.
Coach Saliba? Nah, just chase White for £50 million. Coach Willock? Nah just loan Odegaard. Forget Nelson chances, just appease Willian and overpay for his dead cat performances.
Arteta is a manager, not much coach to him, over the last 18 months with Arsenal anyway. Saka was shining pre-Arteta, and the rest were frozen out or shipped off on loan.
Martinelli worth calling up to Brazilian team, but not getting more minutes than Willian since January when he was fit?
No wonder Pep has more influence on Arteta than Wenger. Unlike Arteta, before taking the role at Arsenal, Wenger has learned from all around the world. Arteta learned just from the elite and wealthy ManC training ground. It was a mistake to give Arteta the same free-hand in the club’s operations as Wenger was afforded back then.
But, what else could you expect when you have a technical director who works hand-in-glove with player agents only.
To put it in simple terms,
Martinelli – signed through player scouting.
Willian – signed through player agent.
You get the picture now?
It’s not a headache. Mikel hates Martinelli anyways so he’d only be on the bench. Martinelli needs to get his confidence back and I hope he gets playing time and has a big tournament. Let’s just fastforward to December when we get a new manager.
As long as Edu is in-charge, Arteta’s position is safe.
Arteta, Edu and co will be unfazed by these trivial things.
Gabriel loss can be remedied in a blink of an eye. Sign that 35 year old free agent Sergio Ramos on a lucrative five year contract.
As for Martinelli, an in-house solution is available. Just give the PL-proven, CL-with-Arsenal-in-3-years, world-class Willian a further 3 year contract extension and double his salary.
Both positions are covered for five years now. They can have a couple of years time-off after the Olympics before coming back to Arsenal. Oh, they can even finish the World Cup during their time-off, if they make it to the squad.
Martinelli barely started
Gabriel was not his 1st choice CB
Enough excuses thanks, let’s move on.
If Xhaka leaves, we’ll only have Mari to feed our LB and LW. I’m not concerned about Martinelli, because we’ve got many attackers that can play on the left wing
My other concern is the unfair negativity towards Arteta and Edu on this site, before the upcoming season even starts. Hopefully the fans at the Emirates behave differently, otherwise the team won’t be motivated to play against Chelsea and Man City in August