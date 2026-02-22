Arsenal News Gooner News

Mikel Arteta heaps praise on Arsenal man after his performance v Spurs

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Viktor Gyokeres produced one of his finest performances for Arsenal in their victory over Tottenham, scoring twice and demonstrating his ability to make a decisive impact in the league. The brace marked a significant turnaround for the striker, who has endured a difficult campaign and faced growing scrutiny in recent weeks.

For much of the season, Gyokeres has struggled to find consistency. Following a disappointing display against Wolves, there were calls for him to be dropped from the starting line-up. However, Mikel Arteta has remained steadfast in his belief that the Swedish forward is his first choice and should be allowed to rediscover his scoring touch.

Faith Rewarded by Arteta

Arteta’s continued trust was justified against Tottenham. Gyokeres retained his place in the side and responded emphatically, troubling the Spurs’ defence throughout the contest. With Tottenham adjusting to a new manager, there had been uncertainty surrounding their tactical approach. Ultimately, they were unable to contain Arsenal’s attacking threat, and Gyokeres capitalised on the opportunities presented to him.

It is not often that he has delivered such a commanding performance this season, particularly against high-calibre opposition. His movement, composure and clinical finishing were instrumental in securing the result and will provide a timely boost to his confidence as the campaign enters its decisive phase.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arteta’s Praise

Arteta was clearly pleased with his striker’s display and said via the BBC:

“He was outstanding today, I thought. There have been glimmers of it every week but today, I thought he was fantastic.”

Arsenal must now build on this momentum and maintain their standards in the remaining fixtures, with performances of this level essential if they are to achieve their objectives before the season concludes.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
“I’m sad” Igor Tudor reacts to Arsenal humiliating his team
Neville
“Controlled the game” Neville impressed with how Arsenal dominated Tottenham
Jamie Redknapp
“Magnificent today” Jamie Redknapp praise Arsenal’s performance against Tottenham
Posted by

Tags Mikel Arteta Viktor Gyokeres

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors