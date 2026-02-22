Mikel Arteta heaps praise on Arsenal man after his performance v Spurs

Viktor Gyokeres produced one of his finest performances for Arsenal in their victory over Tottenham, scoring twice and demonstrating his ability to make a decisive impact in the league. The brace marked a significant turnaround for the striker, who has endured a difficult campaign and faced growing scrutiny in recent weeks.

For much of the season, Gyokeres has struggled to find consistency. Following a disappointing display against Wolves, there were calls for him to be dropped from the starting line-up. However, Mikel Arteta has remained steadfast in his belief that the Swedish forward is his first choice and should be allowed to rediscover his scoring touch.

Faith Rewarded by Arteta

Arteta’s continued trust was justified against Tottenham. Gyokeres retained his place in the side and responded emphatically, troubling the Spurs’ defence throughout the contest. With Tottenham adjusting to a new manager, there had been uncertainty surrounding their tactical approach. Ultimately, they were unable to contain Arsenal’s attacking threat, and Gyokeres capitalised on the opportunities presented to him.

It is not often that he has delivered such a commanding performance this season, particularly against high-calibre opposition. His movement, composure and clinical finishing were instrumental in securing the result and will provide a timely boost to his confidence as the campaign enters its decisive phase.

Arteta’s Praise

Arteta was clearly pleased with his striker’s display and said via the BBC:

“He was outstanding today, I thought. There have been glimmers of it every week but today, I thought he was fantastic.”

Arsenal must now build on this momentum and maintain their standards in the remaining fixtures, with performances of this level essential if they are to achieve their objectives before the season concludes.