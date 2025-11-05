Mikel Arteta heaps praise on ‘extraordinary’ Arsenal star

Jurrien Timber has established himself as a pillar of consistency for Arsenal this season, with his performances attracting widespread recognition. The Dutch defender’s impressive form has been so pronounced that he has regularly kept Ben White on the bench, underscoring his importance to Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal’s defensive unit has been in excellent form this season, allowing the team to maintain a settled backline without the need for frequent changes. Timber has been a key figure in this stability, demonstrating versatility across the back four while gradually establishing himself as the first-choice right back. His adaptability and high-level performances have reassured the club that he will remain one of their standout players moving forward.

Timber’s Impact on Arsenal’s Defence

The former Ajax defender has become increasingly noticeable for his consistency and reliability. His ability to neutralise threats from opposing teams has frustrated many attackers, with Timber excelling in duels and positional awareness. His performances have not gone unnoticed, earning him a nomination in the Premier League as recognition of his quality and influence on the pitch.

Arsenal’s coaching staff and supporters alike have expressed satisfaction with his contribution, highlighting his influence not just defensively but also in building play from the back. Timber’s presence in the squad has enhanced both his individual game and the team’s overall performance, contributing significantly to the Gunners’ current form.

Praise from Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta has publicly commended Timber for his exemplary performances, acknowledging both his individual brilliance and his impact on the team. Speaking via Metro Sport, Arteta said:

“Extraordinary. For me, he’s been phenomenal in every department. I think he’s taken his level and the team’s level to a different dimension, against his opponents, the way he penetrates, the way he wins duels, the way he understands the game, the way he wants to make things happen. A big example for the rest of his teammates.”

Arteta’s remarks reflect the high regard in which Timber is held within the club. His ability to perform consistently at an elite level, combined with his influence on both defensive stability and attacking transitions, has cemented his status as a vital member of Arsenal’s squad this season. As the campaign progresses, Timber’s role and continued excellence are likely to remain a cornerstone of the Gunners’ success.

