Mikel Arteta heavily involved in transfer policy claims Edu

Technical Director Edu Gaspar has revealed that he is working closely with manager Mikel Arteta on summer targets, which will come as great news to Arsenal fans.

Previous boss Unai Emery claimed that the club overlooked his wishes, opting to sign Nicolas Pepe over his preferred acquisition of Wilfried Zaha, increasing fear that the coach was not given an important role in transfers, but the relationship with Arteta seems to be different.

Edu claims that he is working closely with our new head coach, with him being tasked mediating between scouts and the manager, whilst admitting that Arteta will talk directly to scouts on occasion also.

Edu told The Athletic: “Mikel has to be involved in recruitment, he must. We talk about what we need, the characteristics of the players, the system we’re going to play and then I start the process internally.

“That’s my role. If he has names, if he advises or wants advice on players, that’s fine. If he wants to talk to the other guys (like scouts) of course he will talk to them, but normally that’s my process.

“That’s why the relationship between us needs to be very strong. I have to understand his points and he has to understand the club’s points.

“Then we build everything together – that’s the main point.”

The two former Arsenal stars appear to be working extremely well together as they look to build on our foundations, although it remains to be seen how well communication stems from the owners.

Could Edu and Arteta’s relationship already be having a positive impact on all aspects of the club? Will the manager have the final say on transfers?

Patrick