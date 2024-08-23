Mikel Arteta hints at a fresh position change for Timber

Mikel Arteta has suggested that Jurrien Timber could take on a new role as he gradually returns to first-team action.

The defender sustained a long-term injury that sidelined him for much of last season, so Arsenal is being cautious with his reintegration.

The Gunners boast one of the strongest defensive units in England, leading to intense competition for playing time in their back line.

This depth means Timber might face challenges in securing minutes, but his talent makes him too valuable to be left out of the squad.

Arteta has indicated that he wants Timber on the pitch as much as possible and hinted that the Dutchman could be deployed in midfield.

Timber’s versatility was a key factor in Arsenal’s decision to sign him, and Arteta is pleased to have a player who can be effective in roles beyond defence.

He said, as quoted by Goal:

“Yeah, he is (in contention to play in midfield). He can play in various positions. His versatility is one of his biggest strengths. We missed him for 11 months. It’s great to have him back. He played some quality minutes the other day. Like Alex [Zinchenko] did too. I think Alex [Zinchenko] was really good in the first 60 minutes against Wolves. Having that capacity to find what the squad needs in that minute is really valued.”

Versatility is a big deal in modern football, and Timber is one of the few players who can play multiple roles well.

