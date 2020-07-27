Mikel Arteta hints at signing a new centre back after injuries

Arsenal has suffered from injuries this season. Their defenders have been worst hit and Shkodran Mustafi is the latest defender to be sidelined.

The German, whose injury wasn’t thought to be that bad, will now miss the start of next season, according to Mikel Arteta.

The defender joins the likes of Calum Chambers and Pablo Mari as long-term injury absentees at the Emirates.

The Gunners signed two new defenders in the last transfer window. They will also have William Saliba back from his loan spell to use next season.

However, after losing Mustafi and others and with the Gunners looking to compete in at least four competitions next season, Arteta has hinted that he might have to sign a new defender when the transfer window reopens.

He talked about the extent of Mustafi’s injury, revealing that the German injured his ankle in a “nasty” way before adding that he will miss the start of next season.

“It looks really nasty,” said Arsenal’s head coach per Goal. “He pulled the tendon off the bone in his hamstring and that’s normally a lot of weeks.”

Speaking on his plans after having three long-term injury absentees, he said:

“I mentioned three central defenders that are not available and we haven’t had [two of them] them available for a long time during the season,” said the Spaniard.

“We will have to address that.”